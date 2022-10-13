“You Know This Is Your Call-Up, Right?” – Solo Sikoa Shares His First Interaction With Triple H

Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline disclosed that the first time he met Triple H was before his debut at Clash at the Castle on the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast.
He discussed watching his father Rikishi in WWE while growing up, being a part of The Bloodline in WWE, why Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is “one and a million“, and the advice he received from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of his debut last month at Clash at the Castle.
Sikoa admitted that he had no idea that he was being called up the main roster the first time he spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.
Solo added that Triple H had to explain to him what he was doing at the Premium Live Event. The 29-year-old stated that The Game will talk to him after every match and give him advice.
Rosenberg asked Sikoa towards the end of the interview what it was like being in the ring with Drew McIntyre. Sikoa cost Drew his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. They battled on an episode of SmackDown in a match that ended in a DQ following interference from Karrion Kross.
