“You Know This Is Your Call-Up, Right?” – Solo Sikoa Shares His First Interaction With Triple H

Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline disclosed that the first time he met Triple H was before his debut at Clash at the Castle on the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast.

He discussed watching his father Rikishi in WWE while growing up, being a part of The Bloodline in WWE, why Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is “one and a million“, and the advice he received from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of his debut last month at Clash at the Castle.

Sikoa admitted that he had no idea that he was being called up the main roster the first time he spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

You know, going to Cardiff, that was my first time meeting him (Triple H). At the time, he was not in NXT. When he signs people at NXT, he takes a picture with them. I think like a week before we were getting ready to take the picture with him, he had some differences and something had happened. But that was my first time meeting him man. He brought me to the office and goes ‘hey man, welcome to Cardiff. You know this is your call-up right?’ I was like ‘no, I didn’t.’ He goes ‘yeah this is your call-up man for SmackDown, so welcome’.

Solo added that Triple H had to explain to him what he was doing at the Premium Live Event. The 29-year-old stated that The Game will talk to him after every match and give him advice.

He’ll talk to me every time after the match to give me some advice, which I’m really happy I got the chance to meet him.

Rosenberg asked Sikoa towards the end of the interview what it was like being in the ring with Drew McIntyre. Sikoa cost Drew his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. They battled on an episode of SmackDown in a match that ended in a DQ following interference from Karrion Kross.

He’s a pro. He’s been in the game for over twenty years I think. Me being in there with a guy like him man, I was happy to be in there because I learned so much. You know with guys like that have been around the game and I’m just coming up from NXT. It is a whole different pace. It is a whole different ballgame from NXT to the main roster. If you can catch on and switch how you was in NXT to the main roster, I think you will fit in just fine.

