Report: AEW Working On Australian Stadium Show For 2025

All Elite Wrestling could be heading down under next year with a stadium show in Australia, it has been claimed this week. The Sporting News reports that AEW is planning on hosting a stadium event in Australia in 2025 and that plans are already in motion.

Venues reportedly being considered for the show include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium (max capacity of 42,500), Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (56,347), and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium (52,500). Entertainment company TEG is believed to be supporting the event. AEW talent from Australia include Buddy Matthews, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher.

AEW and Stadiums

AEW will host its second stadium show, All In: London 2024, later this month from England’s Wembley Stadium. Last year’s event will also soon receive a showcase, thanks to the upcoming AEW Stories episode that will give a behind-the-scenes look at All In 2023.

AEW has yet to host a stadium-sized event in the U.S. though fans are hoping that changes. When asked about such an event during the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Tony Khan said not to underestimate the promotion and that it could happen in the future.

Pro-Wrestling & Australia

Australia has been home to several large-scale events, including 2018’s WWE Super ShowDown. The event saw a (disputed) 70,309 fans fill the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see The Undertaker and Triple H compete in their final one-on-one match. In February of this year, WWE hosted its Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia. The show was headlined by Australia’s own Rhea Ripley retaining the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

Australia is also home to its own promotions, including Riot City Wrestling. Popular wrestler DELTA recently wrapped up her time with the promotion amid reports that she has signed with WWE. DELTA recently shared a photo of her suitcase from Adelaide airport and a message of goodbye, as she prepares to embark on the next chapter of her career in the United States of America.