Cody Rhodes Thinks The Rock Has A Couple Of Matches Left

Cody Rhodes personally believes The Rock has a couple of matches left in him, though he stopped short of saying whether a singles match between the two was ever planned.

Rhodes spoke about it on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was reminded that he had previously called out Rock for a one-on-one match and asked if that match was ever supposed to happen. “It’s not that I’m evading that answer,” Rhodes said, explaining that he does not really know how to respond.

What he does believe is that Rock still has a couple of matches to go. Rhodes added that Rock could easily look at the WrestleMania 40 tag match as a great final piece as an in-ring performer, and that whether there is more, and what those matches would be, is entirely up to him. He also said he does not think any wrestler would look you in the eye and say they would not want a match like that.

Rock last wrestled on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, when he and Roman Reigns beat Rhodes and Seth Rollins. His most recent appearance on WWE programming came at Elimination Chamber in March 2025, when he asked Rhodes to hand over his soul, Rhodes refused, and John Cena attacked Rhodes in the segment that kicked off Cena’s heel turn. Cena has since addressed the theory that he sold his soul to Rock.

A singles match between Rock and Rhodes has never happened, and it may not happen soon. SEScoops reported last month that WWE creative is operating on the assumption that Rock will not be available for a major WrestleMania 43 storyline, though sources noted that can change quickly.

Rhodes also said he has received plenty of advice from both Rock and Cena as he branches into acting, and that both are generous in letting their resources become his.