Konnan Announced For The TNA Hall Of Fame

Konnan is the newest member of the TNA Hall of Fame.

TNA announced the news on Sunday during Slammiversary, adding the legendary luchador, manager, and personality to its 2026 Hall of Fame class. He joins ODB, whose induction was announced earlier this year at TNA Rebellion, giving the class two legends to headline the company’s biggest annual weekend.

A foundational figure in TNA’s early years, Konnan was a key part of the promotion’s identity during its formative era. He co-founded the popular 3 Live Kru alongside BG James and Ron Killings, and later served as the on-screen leader and mastermind of the Latin American Xchange, mentoring stars like Homicide and Hernandez while helping shape TNA’s lucha libre influence.

Konnan’s impact on the wrestling business stretches far beyond TNA. He made a name for himself through his work in AAA and CMLL, and gained widespread fame in the United States as a member of the nWo and The Filthy Animals in WCW He was also instrumental in the creation of Lucha Underground, where he worked both behind the scenes and on camera.