AEW Star Spotted Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

Saturday night “The Road to WrestleMania” officially kicked off with the Royal Rumble.

The men’s Royal Rumble match saw a guest spot from Booker T along with the returns of Edge and Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER also set a record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.

AEW Star Supporting Cody Rhodes

Rhodes made his return from injury at the 30th entrant in the rumble match. He was able to defeat GUNTHER to earn a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Last night, AEW star Ricky Starks tweeted that “#30 is a great number. LFG”

#30 is a great number. LFG — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 29, 2023

On Sunday evening, a photo surfaced on Starks at the Royal Rumble with Rhodes. The two wrestlers are good friends. Settle down, IWC.

Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/58jkU9ebEw — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 29, 2023

In response to the photo and the Twitter jokes, Starks commented, “Damn, they brought back GTV.”

Damn they brought back GTV ? — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 30, 2023

On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Starks and Action Andretti faced “Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.