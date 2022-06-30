Several AEW Stars Stricken With COVID-19

The decision-makers over at AEW are certainly earning their money.

The company’s movers and shakers have to be thinking to themselves, “if it’s not one thing, it’s another.” AEW has been hindered by a slew of injuries, forcing the promotion to have a change of plans.

The likes of AEW World Champion CM Punk, Adam Cole, Jungle Boy, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and others have recently been out of action due to injury. While injuries are bound to happen in the wrestling industry, several key injuries are happening all at once in AEW.

To top it all off, the company had to deal with several of its stars being unavailable for the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Strikes AEW

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that several AEW talents weren’t available for the June 29 episode of Dynamite due to COVID-19.

This explains why the company didn’t advertise much outside of the actual Blood & Guts match until mere hours before the show.

At this time, there is no word on who exactly caught COVID-19 and who had been planned to perform on the show but couldn’t.

Fortunately for AEW, none of the main eventers were impacted by the COVID-19 wave. There was still some bad news even in that match, however, as Santana appeared to suffer a leg injury and had to be helped to the back.