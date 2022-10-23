Ace Steel Makes First Public Comment After AEW Firing

Ace Steel’s time with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end and the former backstage producer has made his thoughts clear on his abrupt exit.

Steel was fired from AEW earlier this week, presumably for his role in the All Out backstage fight.

Perhaps best known as the trainer of CM Punk, Steel took the former World Champion’s side during the fight with the Elite.

Steel is alleged to have bitten Kenny Omega, and thrown a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye.

In public appearances by Omega, a bite mark has been visible on his arm, adding credence to reports that he was bitten.

On Instagram, Steel insinuated that what some have said about him is not entirely accurate.

In his post, Steel used an image of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage having issues backstage, with the text reading “false accusations running wild.”

Steel did not clarify who made the claims he believes to be ‘false accusations.’

CM Punk Next?

Steel’s time with AEW has come to an end, and CM Punk may soon be joining him.

This week, it was reported that AEW’s higher-ups do not want to bring Punk back to TV and are in talks about buying out his contract.

There is a concern that Punk could join WWE should he be fired by AEW.

While Punk and WWE have had negative things to say about each other, Triple H is reportedly dead-set on creating “compelling programming.”

Punk walked out of WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble and was sent his termination papers on his wedding day, something that then-WWE CEO told Steve Austin on his podcast was pure coincidence.