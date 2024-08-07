Britt Baker Reportedly Set To Make Appearance In Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has landed a role in the popular Netflix series, ‘Cobra Kai‘.

PWInsider Elite reported that Baker is set to appear on the show for its sixth and final season. The series is an extension of the popular Karate Kid film franchise. The report suggested that D.M.D will portray the character of a European fighter on one of the teams competing in an international Karate tournament known as ‘Sekai Taikai,’ which the final season has been revolving around.

- Advertisement -

Britt Baker will be featured in fight sequences and those were filmed before her AEW return, which was pushed back due to her commitments in the series.

The first set of Cobra Kai episodes for season six are currently available on Netflix and it saw the participants arriving for the tournament. Baker will be seen in the later episodes of this season. The second set of episodes for season six will drop on the platform on November 15.

Britt Baker recently returned to All Elite Wrestling at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. She has been involved in a heated rivalry with TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

- Advertisement -

AEW recently suspended Britt Baker after a backstage incident last month. In the incident, she was involved with the AEW American Champion MJF, and his real-life partner Alicia Atout. Reports stated that the situation dates back to unresolved issues between the two talents, as they had a “falling out” last year.

Despite the suspension, Britt Baker is scheduled to face Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London.