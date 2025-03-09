Will Ospreay Reveals If He Considers Himself ‘Best In The World’

Will Ospreay has revealed the one time he called himself the best in the world.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his match with Bryan Danielson that was rated six and a half stars by Dave Meltzer, Triple H taking shot at him and more.

During the interview, Ospreay was also asked if he thinks about life after wrestling. The Aerial Assassin noted that he wants to have a normal life and have a regular job once he retires, but for now he’s focused on being the best in the world.

This prompted the question if he thinks he is the best wrestler in the world like many believe him to be and Will replied negatively:

“Yeah, of course not. I’m confident in my abilities, and I’m confident with my audience. Does that make me the best? I don’t know. Because I feel like the best is now so widely spread. Are you the guy that draws the most? Are you the guy that shifts the most merch? Are you best bell to bell? And I’ll just go I’m the best.”

The Only Way I Could Put It: Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay then revealed the one incident when he called himself one of the best of the sport. He recalled being out with his son watching a circus performance:

“I was out with my kid watching Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall, and a guy came up and he takes a photo with me. Then Harry goes, why does that happen all the time? I was just like, I don’t know how to explain it to him, because he’s six, and I have the mental capacity of a six-year-old. So I went, you know I do wrestling. He’s like, yeah. I said I’m like the best. That’s the only way I could put it.”

The 31-year-old also noted that his style has changed a lot from when he was 27 years old. According to him, doing something like a shooting star press takes a lot out of him nowadays. His body has locked up so he is having to change his wrestling style accordingly.