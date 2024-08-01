Will Ospreay Vows To Restore Honor To AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay has vowed to reclaim the AEW International Championship and restore honor to the title after MJF disrespected it.

Last week, MJF threw the title in the trash and introduced the AEW American Championship. ‘The Aerial Assassin’ now wants to bring back the AEW International Championship. During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, ‘The Salt of The Earth’ hyped up America and proclaimed to be the American hero. Ospreay received a negative reaction from the crowd when he said that he would bring the AEW International Championship back.

- Advertisement -

In an AEW Digital Exclusive, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ reflected on the crowd’s response and said that he understood why the fans booed him. However, he is fighting for the legacy and history of the AEW International title. He said:

“I know I’m doing the right thing. I know that I am fighting for the legacy and the history and the lineage of the International Champion. It’s bigger than just than the flag that is on the belt, it’s bigger than the country. It represents not only my country, but Japan, America, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, everywhere. It represents all of it, and yet I’m in this weird mind games battle right now where no one wants to boo the guy with a flag around his waist. But I understand, and I get it. I understand that there’s gonna be boos coming my way, but you need to understand that this bigger than just one country. It’s about all of us.”

He further stated that he will continue fighting for the belt for the ones who made the title significant and vowed to earn everyone’s respect. Will Ospreay made it clear that it’s his duty to ensure that he captures the AEW International title and restores honor. He said:

“I understand the American dream is something that is talked about, it’s unachievable, yet somehow I am doing. Somehow, they’re still cheering for me. Somehow, I am fighting a losing battle but day by day, I will gain everybody’s respect because they will understand that this is a battle worth fighting for. For everyone that has made that championship and for everyone that has made AEW the place to be, it is my duty, it is my due diligence to ensure that at Wembley Stadium, I restore honor to the International Championship. Trust me, America, I will not throw that championship in the trash like he did the International Championship. I will hand it back to Tony Khan, and I will say, ‘Keep it in a safe place.’ But the International Championship needs to be restored, and I’m the guy to do it.”

EXCLUSIVE! Former Champion Will Ospreay is determined to restore HONOUR back into the INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP at Wembley Stadium when he faces ‘American Champion’ MJF!@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/Xkb48oSAZy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024

During the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF dethroned Will Ospreay and captured the AEW International Championship. They fought in a gruesome match that lasted an hour. In the final moments of the match, MJF laid out Ospreay with his Dynamite Diamond Ring before pinning him for the win.

- Advertisement -

AEW International Champion MJF will now defend his title in a rematch against Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London 2024 on August 25 at the iconic Wembley Stadium.