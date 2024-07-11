WWE Hall of Famer Hungry For A Match With AEW’s Britt Baker

Britt Baker may have her sights set on AEW TBS/NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone, but Nikki Garcia has her eyes on the DMD.

Baker made her return to AEW programming at Forbidden Door by confronting Mone following her win over Stephanie Vaquer. On the subsequent Dynamite, Baker shared the serious medical issue that has kept her out of the ring since September of last year. Baker also made clear that she plans on challenging Mone though the CEO isn’t keen on the idea.

Nikki Garcia Wants Britt Baker

Prior to her recent hiatus, Baker had established herself as one of the top women in AEW. When Britt appeared on the Nikki & Brie Show, the conversation turned to a possible match between Baker and the former Nikki Bella.

Britt: It’s right here for you. Do you want it? Because I’m right here, if you need an opponent. Nikki: I would come out of retirement for you. Britt: I would love nothing more. Nikki: You know what? This is my one thing: Doing a comeback, because I do wanna do a comeback in a few years…

Nikki’s most recent match was as part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble which was won by the returning Ronda Rousey. Whilst the WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t competed since then, she has shown interest in joining AEW in the past. Of course, it would be up to Tony Khan whether a deal is offered to Garcia, but if that is the case, Baker is waiting for the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion.

In the meantime, Garcia will continue to grow her media profile outside of the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently announced for season three of the hit series The Traitors U.S. in which celebrities will try and decide which members aren’t telling the truth. Garcia has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars (where she met her now husband) and it remains to be seen if one more match is in her future.