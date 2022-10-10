Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last night at the conclusion of Extreme Rules.

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match in the main event of the PLE. After the match, the lights in Wells Fargo Arena went out and the Firefly Fun House came to life.

The puppets were shown in human form throughout the arena as “he’s got the whole world in his hands” played in the arena. A door then appeared and Bray walked through it to a tremendous reaction from the crowd as Extreme Rules went off the air.

Backstage Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s Return AT WWE Extreme Rules

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt’s return last night was said to be “very well received” backstage within WWE. The company is also happy with the buzz created surrounding the hints and QR codes the past several weeks.

The White Rabbit teaser campaign gave Extreme Rules have a “big night” feel for those in the company. Fightful added that Bray Wyatt also has a good relationship with a new WWE hire.

Rob Fee, WWE’s new Director of Longterm Creative, was recently signed by the promotion. Fee has worked with Marvel Comics and Disney in the past. Rob reportedly also pitched a “Fiend movie” to the company that was well-received, but nothing ever came of it due to Wyatt’s release last year.

Backstage News On Bray Wyatt's WWE Returnhttps://t.co/lJ80WRCzYf pic.twitter.com/Sk3P2WuuBK — Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) October 9, 2022

Several AEW and WWE stars reacted to Bray Wyatt’s return last night at WWE Extreme Rules. Alexa Bliss welcomed back her old friend and you can check that out here.