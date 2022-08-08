Bray Wyatt Resurfaces With a Poetic Take on Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt has once again surfaced online, this time with a poetic take on the bizarre world of pro wrestling. The former Universal champion posted a message about wrestling on Instagram. He claimed that it is not a love story but a Fairy Tale for masochists.

Wyatt went on to make various wrestling references from The Undertaker to Ric Flair and more. He called wrestling a hope:

“It can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope.”

Can Bray Wyatt Return?

Bray Wyatt has kept his distance from the wrestling world since his WWE release in July last year. However, he has been teasing a return in recent times. Moves such as a trademark filing for a potential ring name has led many to believe that we will see The Fiend back inside the squared circle very soon.

The rumors of his return have been fuelled further by reports that Triple H is looking to ‘bolster’ the main roster, and he has had talks with released stars for a potential return.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt returning to WWE under the new regime? Let us know in the comment section below.