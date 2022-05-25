Britt Baker Sounds Off on Sasha Banks-WWE Controversy

Britt Baker and Sasha Banks would be on a collision course if the doctor had her way.

Sasha and Naomi have taken the wrestling world by storm following their recent actions. The two walked out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw over creative differences.

They were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but placed their titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis and left the building. They had been booked for a six-pack challenge.

WWE has suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely.

Britt Baker vs. Sasha Banks?

During an interview with Forbes, Britt Baker said she’s aware that Sasha has been trending and would have no problem sharing the ring with her.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks.… I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler,” Baker said.

“She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.” – Britt Baker on Sasha Banks

It’s been said that the Sasha-Naomi situation with WWE is only going to get worse.

On WWE TV, the company has publicly blasted its former Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE has had both Michael Cole and Corey Graves call the duo “unprofessional” and say that they let down millions of fans.