Chelsea Green is “Going Home” After Finishing with Impact Wrestling

The possibility of Chelsea Green returning to WWE has grown given that the Canadian wrestler has finished her time with Impact Wrestling.

Green was with WWE from 2018 to 2021 before being released as part of ‘budget cuts.’

After appearing for Ring of Honor in July 2021, Green would join Impact Wrestling later that month and is a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

Leaving Impact

During this week’s Impact Wrestling, Green lost to Mickie James in what would be the former’s final match for the company.

In a post-match vignette, Green told Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a segment that mimicked James’ ‘Last Rodeo’ segment.

PW Insider reports that this segment was done to write Green off TV and that her time with the company has ended.

It was reported weeks ago that Green was expected to leave Impact Wrestling when her contract expired.

Going Home?

Green said during the vignette that she is ‘going home,’ which many believe is a nod to WWE.

Last month, it was reported that WWE is interested in bringing back Green as part of the new regime.

Green was called up to WWE’s main roster in late 2020 but suffered a hand injury during her first match on SmackDown.

Despite being released, she was allowed to continue attending WWE’s Performance Center while her hand was healing.

Speaking earlier this week, Green rejected the idea of going to AEW and said that she had maintained a great relationship with WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H.