Chris Jericho Discusses Cody Rhodes’ Decision To Never Challenge For AEW Title

Cody Rhodes was one of the top stars of AEW when the company kicked off. Everybody was sure that he would be a world champion in the promotion one day until he made the decision to never challenge for the title. The former AEW EVP announced this stipulation for his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019. His loss has left a lot of people puzzled to this day.

The latest Talk Is Jericho episode was a recording of The Jericho Chronicles from Glasgow. Chris spoke about Cody’s decision to never challenge for the top title of the company he helped build. Jericho mentioned that Rhodes probably wanted people to understand that he wouldn’t take advantage of his power:

“He was adamant. I’m still not too sure why he you put that rule that he can never challenge for the world title again. For whatever reason, that was completely his idea.” said Chris Jericho, “I guess maybe he wanted people to know that he wasn’t just gonna win the title. He wanted to be the face of the company.

We’re all faces of the company but he really embraced the EVP part of it. The other guys kind of did it in the shadows, but he was doing it on camera and all that sort of thing. So I think he wanted people to understand that he wasn’t gonna take advantage of this position that he was in and he did the ‘I’ll never fight for the world title.'”

Cody Rhodes has admitted in later interviews that the call was a mistake. It probably was the inspiration behind Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW and return to WWE.

