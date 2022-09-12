Bully Ray On How The Elite Should Have Reacted To CM Punk’s Rant

The wrestling world has spent the last week debating whether CM Punk‘s actions at the All Out media scrum were right and if the AEW EVPs should have responded to it the way they did. Bully Ray is of the belief that the Executives should have used their corporate power instead of trying to confront Punk physically.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the whole situation on Busted Open Radio. Speaking about The Elite’s reaction to CM Punk’s comments, Ray said that the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks should have flexed their corporate muscle:

“Once Punk says the shit that he does, it’s up to the EVPs also to actually flex their corporate muscle. Who’s higher up on the food chain, an Executive Vice President or your World Heavyweight Champion? [The Executive] because that’s a real job within AEW. That’s a real job within the WWE.

So at that moment, the EVPs should have gotten together and said ‘Punk, Phil, we’d like to talk to you. Sit down’ When he turns around and goes ‘Screw you. I don’t have to talk to you’ [You go] ‘No, we’re the Executive Vice Presidents of company. You’re going to sit down. We want to talk to you.'”

‘You Can Shut Them Down’: Bully Ray

Bully Ray also discussed how Tony Khan handled the media scrum rant of the then AEW champion. Ray explained that once Punk shut Tony down, the AEW President should have turned around and said that it was enough:

“I went as far as to say that I quote unquote, felt bad for Tony Khan in that moment, because it seemed like he could not control what Punk was saying or what he was about to say. But in that moment, once Punk shut Tony down. That’s where Tony had to turn around and go ‘Timeout. Enough. This is where it ends. Next question please.’

You are the billion-dollar owner of the company. You have all the control in the world. If you want to shut them down. You can shut them down.”

