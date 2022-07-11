Chris Jericho Details ‘Terrible’ Experience Working With Attitude Era Star

Chris Jericho‘s first real angle in WWE was with Chyna. WWE was pushing her as someone who can compete with male talents and put the IC belt on her. Jericho feuded with her over the championship and put her over. Though according to Y2J, his own experience of working with the Attitude Era star was terrible.

The AEW star recently appeared on True Geordie podcast. He talked about things such as fans calling out stars for botches and more. When asked about his feud with the late star, Jericho claimed that she was terrible in the ring:

“Terrible. She was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good, but she thought she was. She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys. She couldn’t. I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, ‘You’re making her look good. It was the other side of the coin.”

‘I Got In So Much Trouble’: Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho then told the story of how he got into trouble for injuring Chyna during one of their encounters. According to him, it was a tough position for him to be in since it was his first real angle in WWE:

“I got in big trouble from working with her. Because at one point I remember when I first started working with her, Vince was like, ‘Don’t treat her like a woman, treat her like a wrestler.’ She was really stiff too which means she worked very strong. Listen, I am not talking bad of her, I’m just telling the truth. So when we worked together, it was a solid fight in a lot of ways.

I remember one time she got a little bit of a black eye from me, and you would have thought I cut her arm off with a chainsaw. I got in so much trouble. I was like, ‘Fuck I didn’t do it on purpose.’ So it was a tough position for me to be in. It was my first real angle in the WWE. My first story. But once again, I did the best that I could. I think her best matches that she ever had were with me. [It] hopefully proved something to the people that I had to prove things to, but there was a lot of issues with working with her.”

You can watch Chris Jericho’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription