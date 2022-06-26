Natalya Reveals Childhood Wrestling Crush

Natalya’s childhood wrestling crush was Shawn Michaels.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently visited Dr. Beau Hightower. She was asked which wrestlers she grew up watching during the treatment. Replying to it, she took the name of people such as Randy Savage, Kenta Kobashi and Bret Hart. She then revealed that Michaels was her childhood crush:

“Shawn Michaels was like my very first crush. When I was a little girl I loved The Rockers. When they were the Rockers, I had a huge crush on Shawn Michaels. My little sister liked Marty Jannetty. We would always watch them wrestle my dad and my uncle.”

I Find Him To Be A Stand Up Guy

This is an interesting answer because of the infamous Montreal Screwjob and the strained relationship between Michaels and Natalya’s uncle Bret Hart. When asked if she is allowed to say this about Shawn, the female star mentioned how the wrestling veteran has always been very nice to her. She explained that the two stars will never be over that, but the rivalry is something that is between Michaels and her uncle:

“I don’t really know if we’ll ever be past that. Well see, I love Shawn Michaels. He’s been nothing but wonderful to me. I worked with him a couple weeks ago at NXT, and he’s just a really nice person. I find him to be a stand-up guy but, you know, with his situation with my uncle, it was something between the two of them.”

Natalya was accompanied by Shayna Baszler and Raquel González. They also talked about things such as the physicality of wrestling and why wrestling injuries are worse than MMA.

