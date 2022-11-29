CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company” Claims AEW Star

CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling according to recent comments made by Stokely Hathaway.

Punk, who debuted for AEW in August 2021, has been suspended since All Out for his role in the backstage fight.

With the third-party investigation into the fight now finished, it has been reported that Punk is seeking a buyout of his contract.

Out of the Company

Following All Out, Tony Khan kept silent on any CM Punk matters, due to the investigation.

The now-infamous September Pay-Per-View went off the air with MJF, who had won the Casino Ladder match earlier in the night, staring down Punk.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Sessions, Stokely Hathaway spoke about his run in AEW so far, and his work with The Firm.

Hathaway noted that plans for the group to feud with CM Punk have fallen through.

“Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out, what happened immediately after the Pay-Per-View, that was a huge part of it. “[The person] We were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company. “ Stokely Hathaway.

Tony Khan has not confirmed CM Punk’s AEW status or whether he has been released by All Elite Wrestling at this time.

Wanting to work with CM Punk

Like Punk, Hathaway is able to more than hold his own on the mic, and a war of words between them would have been epic to see.

On the podcast, Hathaway said that he regrets not getting to chance to work with the former AEW World Champion.

“That was one thing I was looking forward to because I was hand-chosen for that role. I’m just going to say it. I don’t know the specifics about people choosing sides. I just know that CM Punk said ‘hey. I want to work with this guy.’ That means a lot, regardless of what has happened.”

At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley thanks to a heel turn by William Regal.

