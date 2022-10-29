Cody Rhodes Didn’t Leave AEW Because of CM Punk

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world by leaving the company he co-founded to go back to WWE. He debuted at WrestleMania 38 in of the most anticipated moments in recent WWE history.

Unfortunately, “The American Nightmare” has been out with a torn pectoral muscle. He wrestled Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell with the painful-looking injury. His return is believed be around Royal Rumble in January.

Rhodes Clarifies Why He Left AEW

(via WWE)

A Twitter account posted a picture of The Elite and Rhodes with the caption, “They changed the world”. Someone replied to the tweet and asked “then why did Cody leave?” This drew a direct reply from Rhodes.

In his response, Rhodes clarified that he didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. In fact, he said that he didn’t “have issues with Punk. We got along.” He also stated that he is “forever bonded” with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Rhodes said he left due to a “personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.”

I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2022

Since his return to WWE, Rhodes has stated his desire to be WWE Champion. According to reports in recent months, there were no plans to make him champion prior to his injury.