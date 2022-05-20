Corey Graves Speaks Out On Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out Of WWE Raw

Corey Graves says he does not know enough about the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation from WWE Raw.

The current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out on WWE after having disagreements with management backstage. They even left the titles with the company.

WWE issued a statement saying that the women left the building after talking about their issues with booking.

On the episode, Corey Graves on commentary called Banks and Naomi “unprofessional.” He said, ”Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out.” This did not sit well with fans online and he received flak for it. Graves’ wife, Carmella came to his defense saying that he was just doing his job.

Now, Graves has revealed that he only knew what he was told and he has no further information.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves said that he’s going to avoid speaking about the situation as WWE hasn’t provided him any more information (as transcribed by WrestlingNews.co):

“There’s a particular set of circumstances that went down this past Monday at RAW. There are speculations and rumors all over the place. I was on the air when it went down. I only know the information that was provided to me. In the days since then, while everybody continues to speculate, I don’t have any more information.”

“I don’t know enough about the circumstance or the situation or which side did what. So I’m just going to avoid it. I’m being perfectly honest and transparent with everybody,” Graves said.

Graves also noted that he got updates about the situation during Raw. But he does not know any additional facts apart from what is already public knowledge for now.

“I would love to dive into this conversation because it set the internet on fire. Everybody’s got an opinion. Everybody has a point of view. I don’t know enough facts about what actually went down to speak on it with any confidence. All I know is what you guys know. I was getting updates throughout the show on Monday as needed because we were doing a show.”

So if there comes a point in time where it becomes something we know facts about, I will happily dive into that for our listeners’ pleasure, but until then, we’re just going to stick with what we know to be true,” Graves explained.