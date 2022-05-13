Dakota Kai Ditches Pre-WWE Ring Name, Files Trademark

Dakota Kai is making some changes following her WWE release.

Kai’s was cut from the NXT roster in late April. While some were surprised by the move, it was reported that Kai didn’t plan on renewing her deal with WWE. It’s quite similar to the Malcolm Bivens situation although in Bivens’ case, his future is a bit more clear.

(via WWE)

Out With The Old …

Many assumed that Dakota would be going back to the “Evie” name that she used on the indies. That isn’t the case as she took to social media to reveal that she’s closing the door on that era.

“I am thankful for being able to meet, work, and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done.”

New Trademark

Instead, Dakota Kai has filed a new trademark which could indicate her name going forward. The trademark she filed is for “King Kota.”

The Goods and Services usage description reads:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

What’s next for Dakota Kai following her WWE exit is unknown. It’s been said that some within AEW are pushing for her to be signed. That isn’t a guarantee but time will tell.