Don’t Ask Wardlow Where MJF Is

Wardlow has no interest in discussing MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was the talk of the wrestling world when he no-showed a meet and greet just one day before the Double or Nothing PPV. Conflicting reports later surfaced regarding a flight out of Las Vegas before the show.

Ultimately, MJF showed up at the PPV event and did the job for Wardlow.

Just days later on AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a shoot-style promo where he called AEW President Tony Khan a “f*cking mark.” AEW is running with the storyline but many are wondering where it will go as MJF hasn’t been seen on TV since cutting that promo.

Wardlow Doesn’t Care About MJF Situation

During a K&S WrestleFest signing, Wardlow answered fan questions and naturally, the topic of MJF was brought up.

“Next question,” Wardlow replied when first asked about MJF.

He then said he has no clue about what’s going on with the MJF angle and he isn’t concerned about it.

“I know nothing about nothing. Nobody knows. I don’t care. I personally don’t care. Nobody knows.” Wardlow on MJF situation

Finally, Wardlow said that pretty much all AEW stars cut promos to their liking as long as the end goal is met.

“For the most part, we write our own (material). They just hand us microphones and we go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there,” he said.

Wardlow had served as MJF’s bodyguard on AEW TV. After being mistreated for months, Wardlow finally had enough and turned on Maxwell.

Despite the turn, he couldn’t get his hands on MJF until Double or Nothing where he decimated him with a series of Powerbombs before scoring the pinfall.

