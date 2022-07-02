WWE Money in the Bank: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WWE’s Money in the Bank is the company’s next premium live event.
This year marks the 13th installment of the Money in the Bank live event. The show was first produced and presented by the company in 2010.
Money in the Bank takes place after Hell in a Cell and before SummerSlam.
Money in the Bank Match Card
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
- Money in the Bank ladder match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss
- Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)
- WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
When is Money in the Bank?
WWE Money in the Bank takes place Saturday, July 2nd from Paradise, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The main card of this premium live event starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
How to Watch
WWE Money in the Bank streams live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.