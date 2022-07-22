Jake Atlas Sends Out Statement Regarding Domestic Violence Case

Jake Atlas has issued a statement regarding the previous domestic charges against him.

On May 23, Atlas was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault), though the charges were later dropped.

The Police Report

According to the police report, Atlas, whose real name is Kenny Sanchez, was out drinking on May 22 and called his partner to come pick him up. Atlas wanted his partner to drink with him and then wanted his partner to go with him back to a female friend’s house to take part in sexual activities.

His partner said in the report, “he [the partner] showed the female half more attention than Atlas, which upset Atlas. This started a huge verbal argument between him and Atlas.”

Atlas reportedly became physically aggressive and charged his partner. A witness stepped in to prevent an attack. Atlas’ partner left, but Atlas followed, continued to yell, and again attempted to attack.

Atlas scratched the victim and tore his tank top before the witness separated them, putting Atlas in a car.

Atlas’ Statement

On July 22, Atlas took to social media to issue a statement on the incident. He said that he has completed an intensive outpatient program at LiveWell Behavioral Health in Florida.

Atlas said:

I want to thank those of you who will take the time to read this statement. I'm issuing a formal apology for my wrongdoing and any hurt, disappointment and complications I may have caused to my colleagues and fans. As incredibly difficult it is for me to publicly disclose very personal and private information, it is Imperative that admit to my alcohol abuse and provide transparency about my deteriorating mental health. I have accepted that my anxiety and depression led me to detrimentally self-medicate for the last 7 years. In addition, a lot of unresolved trauma resurfaced for me recently that was fundamental to the development of some extremely negative core beliefs and I was inadequately able to manage. An incident occurred a couple or months ago that I am 100% not proud or; I take complete responsibility and accountability for the situation and my actions, I recognize that the state of being intoxicated does not excuse my behavior. I made a terrible mistake. I hurt people I love and it's something I deeply regret. The only clarity I wish to provide specifically about what circulated online is this: the relationship is not abusive in any way, shape, or form and this events certainly not a reflection of my character. One can read a report and choose to take the information for what it is, but to speculate, draw conclusions, and create a narrative that has no merit only adds further damage to those involved. This was a situation that was already being, and continues to be dealt with privately, so it is with great humility that I ask the respect of that privacy going forward. I would like to share that I have successfully completed an intensive outpatient program at LiveWell Behavioral Health in Florida. I self admitted with a dual diagnosis in substance abuse and mental health. The treatment consisted of 10 hours of group and individualized therapy every week for 5 weeks. The next step in the program is to attend 1 group session a week for 3 weeks and continue individual outpatient therapy thereafter. My time there has been nothing short of extraordinary and life changing - a phenomenal first step in my recovery. I am human and that makes me flawed. I believe in second chances, I believe in redemption, and in turn. I believe in personal growth. express mv gratitude to those who have reached out to me. I have made exceptional progress and I am excited for my future. I have full faith for a positive outcome from this journey as I continue my sobriety and the process of healing with the support of my friends, my family, and my partner. "Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am Changing myself" -Rumi

Atlas is currently recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during an AEW Rampage taping in January. He underwent surgery in February. It was reported that Atlas is not expected back in AEW as he was on a per-appearance deal.