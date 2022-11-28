Jey Uso Finds His Inner Ucey With Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event

The tension between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has finally eased.

Within the last few months, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn integrated himself into WWE‘s most dominant faction today, The Bloodline. Though met with open arms from Solo Sikoa and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso, Zayn immediately lost favor with the other half, Jey Uso.

Upon Zayn’s promotion to “Honorary Uso,” Jey was not pleased, revealing his distrust for the new Bloodline addition. In the weeks following, Jey and Sami continued to clash, leading to an intervention from “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown. There, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion demanded that the two solve their issues.

Accordingly, Zayn apologized and attempted to find peace with Jey, telling Reigns that the Uso had lost his “Ucey” feeling lately. Reigns then warned Jey that if he couldn’t find his “inner Ucey again,” then he’d promote Sami Zayn to “full-blown Uce” in his place.

Zayn then received a chance to possibly earn that “full Uso” status at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Bloodline tackled the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland and Kevin Owens inside the Men’s WarGames match this past Saturday, and with Zayn’s assistance, they prevailed. As Owens landed a Stunner on Reigns, Zayn jumped in to stop the referee from completing the pinfall count. Then, Zayn delivered a low blow and a helluva kick to his former friend, allowing Jey Uso to land a splash to gain the win for The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Bury The Hatchet

The Bloodline

Following their victory, Sami and Jey shared a celebratory embrace, effectively ending their internal rivalry, and cementing Zayn’s loyalty to The Bloodline.

The celebration didn’t end there though.

The next night, Sami and Jey were paired up once again, alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a WWE live event tag team match. On Sunday from Portland, Maine, the four took on familiar opponents in the form of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes. Amidst the bout, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso added a handshake onto their hug, in a smiling moment shared between the two.

It appears Jey Uso has finally found his “inner Ucey” again, courtesy of Sami Zayn.