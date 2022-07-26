Joey Janela Discusses Jim Cornette Fans Harassing His Family Members

Joey Janela is one of the faces of deathmatch wrestling and a mortal enemy of Jim Cornette. The former wrestling promoter has now confined himself to staying at home and targeting wrestlers who he thinks are ‘killing the business.’ Though his fans do the bidding for him and per Janela, his whole family has been harassed by them.

The former AEW star recently appeared on The Sessions podcast. Speaking about how Cornette makes his living nowadays, he revealed that the former manager doesn’t leave his house anymore:

“He knows what gets the listeners and makes the money because he’s not leaving his house. He’s like, Agoraphobic or something. He don’t like to leave. I think he likes going to the supermarket and that’s it. He won’t do appearances anymore or anything. This is all he has. His podcast. This is how he’s gonna live out the rest of his life, which might be two years might be 10 years. Who knows? because Evil never dies.”

‘I Might Go Out Dimebag Darrell Style’: Joey Janela

Joey Janela then opened up about his encounters with the fans of Jim Cornette. He revealed that they have sent outlandish messages to his family. The Bad Boy also discussed the possibility of being attacked by a Cornette fan in real life:

“These people have nothing to lose, some of these people. This is like their religion. Jim Cornette is the pastor of the church. They’re gonna drink his Kool-Aid. I don’t know, I might go out Dimebag Darrell style, some deranged fan comes in and kills me because they believe every word he says. That I’m actually ruining the business they love.

Someone brought it up to me last year – ‘Maybe you should calm down a little bit.’ These people are actually crazy. They’re sending Facebook messages to my mom. Just sending me just the most deranged fucked up messages on my personal Facebook, on my mom’s Facebook, family members. Jim Cornette fans. You have to realize these people are a little bit crazy. Now everywhere I go, there’s always at least a fan that is there for the sole intention of heckling me.”

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription