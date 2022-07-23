Sami Zayn Tells Amazing Story Of How He Started In Wrestling

A lot of famous wrestling stars come from very humble beginnings, and Sami Zayn is no different.

The WWE star recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. During the interview, he told the story of how he started in wrestling. Zayn recalled that he had a friend who worked at a wrestling radio station. One day he called him. The friend told Sami that a local wrestler named Patty The Kid was willing to train them and the high-flying star took the offer in a heartbeat:

“It was 25 bucks a week so I can kind of afford that. So I go, and it’s just me, him and one other guy from the radio station, also about the same age – 18. There’s no school. Right? It’s my friend’s backyard, and a mattress that I guess they pulled from the garbage or something. We had that mattress for one week. And that was the end of that.

Then it was just the grass. His philosophy was, ‘Well, if you can learn to bump on grass, you’re gonna bump properly because there’s no room for error.’ Great philosophy if you don’t have a ring.”

‘Hey, I’m A Wrestler’: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn continued his training for six months. After that he was told that he was ready to wrestle but he needed a booking to get started. The former Intercontinental champion also told the story of how he got his first booking:

“So I trained for about six months and then it took two or three months to just kind of get my foot in the door. Get the opportunity to get booked. All I needed was one match, because then I could go around and start saying ‘I’m a wrestler. Can I work here?’

So I had a match, and then I remember taking the bus in the metro to the east end and go into this church basement. I go, ‘Hey, I’m a wrestler. I’d love to work for you.’ The guy looks around, and there’s like three people in the crowd. He’s is like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That’s how I got booked”

