Gunther Reveals Unique Reason He Did Not Want To Move To America

It’s pretty well known that Gunther did not want to move to America for a long time. According to the WWE star himself, it was also about timing things right to make himself stand out.

The current Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his decision to move continents, Gunther discussed how he still prefers the European lifestyle. He then talked about how he started back in 2005 and saw the wrestling landscape change:

“I think I started in 2005, looking back at the steps wrestling made [since then], like changing and developing. Then out of nowhere the gates were open for so many young wrestlers from Europe to actually go to WWE or wrestle other places and be seen and be successful.” said Gunther, “It felt a little bit like a gold rush.

He continued: “So everybody obviously just jumped on every opportunity they had. Sometimes it’s better to just wait things out and wait out the timing a little bit. I always felt like if everybody moves to America at the same time, it’s not gonna be as special when I do it. It was always clear to me that it will happen at some point but I tried to time it as good as possible for myself.”

