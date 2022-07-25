Gunther Describes Difference Between NXT And Main Roster

Gunther signed with WWE in 2019 and helped put the NXT UK brand on the map with his 800+ days long reign as the NXT UK champion. He then had a short run in NXT 2.0 before being called up to the main roster in April this year.

The former NXT UK star appeared on Out of Character podcast recently. He discussed the difference between the behind-the-scene environment of NXT and main roster. The Intercontinental champion claimed that things are more ‘relaxed’ on the main roster:

“I think at the end of the day when it comes to what happens in the ring, wrestling is wrestling. For me at least it doesn’t matter if it’s in front of 50 people or if it’s in front of 20,000 people. Obviously [the major] difference is all the happenings around it. there are way more people involved [in the main roster]. A lot more stuff has to happen in a shorter amount of time.

It’s not too different, but it’s obviously just NXT is a little bit [more] strict and organized.” said Gunther, “Because the people involved are less experienced, I will say, like the talent and stuff. While it’s a little bit more relaxed I would call it on SmackDown in my experience. Everybody’s way more experienced and can get all the stuff done. Like tick, tick, tick, tick, one after the other. Everything has its little routine. It’s a little bit more relaxed in terms of nobody’s really tensed or freaked out about what they have to do. “

You can check out Gunther’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription