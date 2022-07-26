Rey Mysterio Reveals What Vince McMahon Wanted Before His WWE Debut

Rey Mysterio‘s iconic mask has become synonymous with his character. It’s almost impossible to imagine him wrestling without it at this point but there was a time when Mysterio had dropped it from his gear. Rey had to drop his mask after losing a match to nWo in WCW back in 1999. He credits Vince McMahon for bringing it back.

The wrestling veteran had an interview with Ariel Helwani to celebrate 20 years of his WWE debut. Speaking about his arrival in WWE, Mysterio recalled how he had been wrestling without his mask for some time. The former world champion then told the story of how he got his mask back:

“So funny story, I leave WCW. Then I get signed by WWE, and at the time, I’m wrestling without a mask. I had done a couple dates in Mexico and I was comfortable wrestling without it.” recalled Rey Mysterio, “I go into OVW in Kentucky. I started training before I went into WWE, before my first match. During that week of training, a week before I debuted, they were like, ‘Rey, Vince wants to see what outfit you’re gonna wear.’

So I showed them a getup of what I was wearing at the time. They were like, ‘but where’s the mask?’ I said, ‘I’m not wearing a mask right now.’ ‘Oh no, Vince wants you to bring the mask back.’ I was like, ‘Oh, you guys should have told me.'”

Over the years, Rey Mysterio has used many different masks and ring gears. When asked how many masks he has in his collection, Mysterio claimed that he has lost count:

“Man, I’ve lost count. But if we put my wife’s purses and shoes next to mine, I think we’re right about the same. I would have to say, yes over 1000.”

You can check out Rey Mysterio’s full interview below:

