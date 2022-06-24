John Cena Having a Big Impact on WWE Ticket Sales

John Cena continues to be a huge money maker for WWE even with his very limited schedule.

Cena was WWE’s golden boy for many years. Things are a bit different for “Big Match John” these days, however. While he’s easily the biggest star of the night whenever he appears on WWE TV, Cena’s home these days is in Hollywood.

While he doesn’t make WWE appearances often anymore, he’s still a massive needle mover for the company whenever his schedule is free.

Cena is Money

(via WWE)

John Cena will be returning on the June 27 episode of WWE Raw. He will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Cena’s advertised appearance has given ticket sales a massive boost. The report notes that 3,726 tickets were out when Cena’s appearance was first announced and that number has skyrocketed to 6,943.

As of this writing, the show in Laredo, TX is roughly 700 tickets away from a sellout.

Many believe that Cena and Theory will have some sort of encounter on the show. WWE is reportedly planning to book a match between the two at this year’s SummerSlam event.

Cena is not only a top draw but he’s widely considered to be an outstanding individual. He recently broke the record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation at 650 and counting.