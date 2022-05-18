John Cena Teases WWE Return: “I’ve Been Gone for Too Long”

John Cena says he’s been gone from WWE for too long and hopes to return sometime in the near future.

The 16-time world champion was in NYC on Wednesday for Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts event, where TV networks pitch their upcoming lineups to prospective advertisers.

Cena was on hand to promote the new season of his game show Wipeout that airs on TBS.

John Cena Talks WWE Return

Street journalist Adam Glyn caught up with Cena on Wednesday and addressed the upcoming 20th anniversary of John Cena’s WWE TV debut.

Cena acknowledged the milestone, and touted his remarkable ‘rookie class.’

“I know in WWE years I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a pretty big thing, and from a pretty storied class of folks: Batista, Randy Orton, Brock who kind of all turned 20 this year,” said Cena I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner — and who knows?”

Cena still loves wrestling, but he’s got a lot of projects going on and it’s hard to turn down opportunities that present themselves.

That said, Cena admits he’s been gone for “too long” and hopes to be back in the mix with WWE sooner than later.

“I don’t know when I’ll be back but hopefully it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long.” – John Cena

If and when John Cena does return to WWE, he’s got a high-profile feud waiting for him. Theory, the reigning United States Champion, has been talking about Cena a lot lately.

