John Laurinaitis’ Time With WWE May Be Up (Report)

Long-time WWE employee John Laurinaitis’ time with WWE seems to be up following the return of Triple H.

A new update on John Laurinaitis has surfaced following the announcement that Triple H will resume his position as EVP of Talent Relations.

John Laurinaitis Is Gone

Laurinaitis previously worked as the Head of Talent Relations. However, he went on administrative leave last month amid ‘hush pact’ allegations surrounding himself and Vince McMahon.

Fightful has reported that WWE announcing that Triple H was back signaled ‘widely expected’ confirmation that Laurinaitis has effectively finished up with the company.

It was also noted that many expected John to be a ‘fall guy’ with all the ‘hush pact’ investigations. The report also said that several sources had stated that the Head of Talent Relations position had ‘long passed Laurinaitis by’.

In John Laurinaitis’ absence, Bruce Prichard has been acting as interim Head of Talent Relations.

Allegations Fallout

Following the initial allegations surfacing, Vince McMahon stepped away from his positions as WWE CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon has filled in and become the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of WWE.

Since then, another report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in ‘hush money’ over the past 16 years to ‘suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. This includes a $7.5 million payment to a former WWE wrestler.