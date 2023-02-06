Jon Moxley Returning to GCW’s The Collective

Jon Moxley isn’t done with GCW after all. He will be returning to GCW’s The Collective 2023. Moxley will be returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.

KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEY

TIMOTHY THATCHER

JOHNNY BLOODSPORT

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 5, 2023

Jon Moxley Isn’t Done with GCW

Last October, Moxley signed an extension with AEW. The announcement said that the former AEW World Champion would be exclusive to AEW and its international partners. The announcement came one day before Moxley was set to face Nick Gage for the GCW Championship.

Mox was the champion at the time and the press release seemed to say that he wasn’t allowed to wrestle for GCW. The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and Big Bill showed up and cost Moxley the title, in a move that was never explained. Gage said after the match that the other company told Moxley he couldn’t wrestle there and Moxley said he wrestles where he wants.

Many were under the impression that Moxley wasn’t allowed to wrestle for GCW. GCW’s Brett Lauderdale said in an interview, “to be honest, I don’t know what our relationship is with GCW. And I don’t mean that in a bad way or a good way. But again, I have very little interaction with AEW. So, I don’t know. In terms of AEW people being banned or barred from wrestling for GCW, I’m not sure that such an edicts exists and I would think that if that was a rule, I think I would know. But again, they don’t send me a weekly email or an update. So, I’m not sure. Everything is on a case-by-case basis. So, we’ll see.”

Lauderdale also said that he didn’t think Moxley was done with GCW. “So, I wouldn’t be surprised if I hear from him again in a few months or six months or whatever. Sometime in the next year. I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back again and stops in for another event.”

Bloodsport 9 is on Thursday, March 30 at 4 PM PT on FITE+.