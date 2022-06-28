Jon Moxley Health Update Following Forbidden Door

There’s an update on Jon Moxley‘s status following Forbidden Door.

Moxley went one-on-one with NJPW‘s “Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi on June 26. The match was contested for the interim AEW World Championship. In the end, it was Moxley who scored the win to capture the interim gold.

When the PPV went off the air, Moxley told fans inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois that he may have had a concussion.

This left many fans concerned as Adam Cole suffered a legit concussion earlier in the show and AEW has been hit hard with injuries.

Jon Moxley is Fine

(via AEW)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jon Moxley does not have a concussion.

The report notes that Moxley saying he has a concussion was becoming a bit of a shtick with him after a bloody match but he’s likely going to stop doing it so people don’t get worried.

Injuries have derailed a ton of plans for AEW, so this latest bit of news surely comes as a sigh of relief to fans and those within the company.

Moxley is scheduled to compete at Blood & Guts on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.