What Happened After June 10 WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown has gone off the air but there was some action after the fact.

This week’s edition of the blue brand’s show featured an Intercontinental Title match between Ricochet and Gunther. Fans also got to see Riddle go one-on-one with “honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.

Riddle won the match and he will move on to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on June 17.

The action has held inside the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Once Cameras Stopped Rolling

Once SmackDown went off the air, fans got to see a championship match.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her gold on the line against Asuka. The match was said to have been very good.

Asuka vs Bianca for the raw title is the dark match after smackdown ends — Cathy (@Blue70517) June 11, 2022

THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN BUT RECEPTION WAS AWFUL I COULDN'T TWEET ANYTHING #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AHW3ISIAyG — sammy zane (@antirassler) June 11, 2022

Best match on the card tonite. You ladies did awesome. My wife and I had a good time. @WWEAsuka @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/91KC487iEo — WeAreTheRobertsons (@wwefamily225) June 11, 2022

Natalya Speaks After Attacking Ronda Rousey

In a WWE social media exclusive, Natalya answered the question of why she attacked Ronda Rousey from behind during the show.

Here’s what she had to say:

“Ronda Rousey comes here and she’s got an entourage of people that kiss her ass. She makes everybody around her jump through hoops but she can’t make me jump through hoops.

“Because I’m the one person in this company that has seen Ronda at her very most vulnerable. I’ve seen her when she is at her weakest.

“When Ronda Rousey came into this business, I told her when to show up at my gym. I told her when she could leave my gym. And now, I’m gonna let her know when I kick her ass.”