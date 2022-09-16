WWE unveiled a new logo for NXT during this week’s episode of the show and signaled the brand’s return to its Black and Gold roots. Like many other people, Bayley also felt good to see the show reverting back to a more familiar aesthetic.

The former Women’s Champion recently had an interview with In The Kliq. When asked about the new logo, she noted that she doesn’t know what it exactly means. Though according to the former NXT star, she is proud of the talent there regardless:

“I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back. It just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it.” said Bayley, “I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls. Watch them train, watch how hard they work.

So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, whether it’s called 2.0 and it has some paint splashed on it, or whether it’s old black and gold. What they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change. They’re just making everyone proud that came from there and they’re just gonna continue to do so.”

You can watch the full interview of Bayley below:

