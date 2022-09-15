‘This Guy Looks Like A Jobber’: Chris Jericho Recalls Initial Reaction To AEW Star

One thing that AEW excels at is bringing the spotlight to talented workers who haven’t received a break in the industry. One such name is Eddie Kingston. He had been wrestling for 18 years before he was brought into the limelight by the company. Chris Jericho, who has been feuding with the AEW star recently admits that he hadn’t even heard of the Mad King before he joined the promotion.

Y2J talked about it on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. Chris noted that at the first look of Eddie Kingston, he thought Kingston to be a jobber:

“When Cody first brought him in, I thought it was Eddie Edwards that he’s bringing in. I didn’t know who Eddie Kingston was.” recalled Chris Jericho, “[I was like] ‘Eddie Kingston, is that Eddie Edwards?’ [Cody said] ‘No, it’s Eddie Kingston. [I said] ‘Which guy is that, who is this?’

So he walked in there. Just looking at him I was like ‘God this guy looks like a jobber. Who is this guy?’ Then I watched his match and it was good, but then he did a promo and I was like, ‘Holy shit. This guy’s f*cking great. Where’s this guy been for 25 years of my wrestling career. Why do I not know this guy?’ So I kind of watched his stuff. I told him from [day one] ‘You are gonna be a huge babyface in this company.’ [Eddie’s like] ‘No I’m not [a babyface]’ I said ‘You’re babyface, just trust me.'”

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription