Latest On Karl Anderson’s Status With WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling

Will Karl Anderson miss NJPW Battle Autumn as he claims? Perhaps, but that isn’t a bad thing.

Earlier this month, Anderson returned to WWE as the NJPW Never Openweight Champion and was booked for a title match at Battle Autumn on November 5.

Anderson has made it clear that he intends to compete at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 and will miss Battle Autumn.

Anderson, WWE, and New Japan appear to be at odds, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Fightful Select reports that there have always been plans for the ‘Machine Gun’ to compete for New Japan despite his WWE return.

It is unclear what will happen with the Never Openweight Championship, which NJPW has insisted must be defended at Battle Autumn or Anderson will be stripped of the title.

The report adds that New Japan was aware that Anderson and Luke Gallows would be returning to WWE as early as August.

Sources close to the situation said that “things are fine” between Anderson and the two promotions.

More Appearances

In their report, Fightful reported that New Japan expects more appearances from Anderson and Gallows after Battle Autumn and that WWE is fine with this.

It was previously reported that NJPW is hopeful that Gallows and Anderson will make multiple appearances in the run-up to their big annual event Wrestle Kingdom.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4, 2023, marking the first time since 2019 the show has happened in one day.

Four matches have been announced so far, including the crowning of the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion.