Liv Morgan Vows to Buy Fan Tickets After WWE Takes Away His Sign

Liv Morgan promises to help a wrestling fan after WWE confiscated his sign.

The incident took place on the May. 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, which took place in Greensboro, North Carolina. Morgan had a tag team match with Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair against Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley. Positively Wrestling Co-Host Stephen Davidson posted on Twitter that he spent $600 for front-row seats to show his support to Morgan. However, WWE took his sign that said “Liv $old This Seat.”

Davidson shared that the company didn’t say why they had confiscated it. He also added he’ll talk about the incident in detail on May. 6 for the next podcast episode.

Morgan noticed the Davidson tweet and thanked him for the support. She added that she would buy him tickets to the event the next time they were back in his town.

Thank you so much ! I love u and appreciate it. Reach out to me next time we’re in town.. tickets on me ?? https://t.co/Gols2BXhii — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 3, 2022

Liv Morgan Feud With Rhea Ripley

Morgan is currently in a feud with her former tag team partner Ripley. After several unsuccessful attempts at winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship, Ripley turned on Morgan on the Apr. 18 episode of Monday Night Raw.

In a backstage promo on the Apr. 25 episode of Monday Night Raw, Ripley said, “…When I first came here, I became the Raw Women’s Champion all on my own. Since then, I’ve been tossed into the tag division surrounded by tag partners that do nothing but bring me down to their level and make me weak.” Shortly after, Morgan attacked Ripley to further the feud.

It’s unclear if Morgan will challenge Ripley at Wrestlemania Backlash on May. 8. They are not on the card, but WWE could always add them to the event.