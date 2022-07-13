Logan Paul Reveals Why He Signed WWE Contract

New WWE signee Logan Paul has revealed what made him sign with the company.

It was a surprise to wrestling fans when Paul announced that he had signed a contract with WWE. He impressed fans with his performance in a tag match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 38 Night one on April 2.

Despite having no prior experience, he showed great potential if he chose to continue professional wrestling. The Wrestlemania experience left an impression on Paul, and he shared on his Impaulsive podcast that it made him decide to sign a multi-year deal.

“…For me, there is a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do, and I say this with privilege because I can do this now because of the years, decades of hard work I’ve put in, but when I can mix passion, business and media all into one thing I’m like ultimate me, happy place,” said Paul.

He continued, “…When I did Wrestlemania, I had so much fun. I just had fun. I came back all my friends had fun. We were all smiling. That was awesome. I’m looking at the clips, and I can’t believe that was me.”

Paul also believes it will increase his brand by working with the WWE. “… It’s smart they pay well. WWE it’s a big organization, and media, it’s a show. It’s a great performance and entertainment, so I’m excited for this journey, and I’m well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life,” said Paul.

The new signee explained that he’s not as visible in the media as he was in the past and that this is an opportunity to leverage WWE for his brand.

(WWE)

Logan Paul vs. The Miz at Summerslam?

While speaking about his deal with WWE, Paul also revealed that he would be challenging The Miz at Summerslam on July 30th. It’s unclear if WWE will have Paul face The Miz in a singles match, but Paul confirms that he will be coming for the former WWE Champion.

After their tag team match at Wrestlemania 38 Night One, The Miz attacked Paul. After signing his contract, Paul warned his former tag team partner that he wanted revenge. On his podcast, Paul shared that he looks forward to slamming The Miz.

“…I will be coming for The Miz at Summerslam. He wants to team up with me think he’s delusional. He thinks we are still partners, and we’re cool. We’re not. I take this very seriously, and I will slam him hard,” said Paul.

The new WWE talent will be on Monday Night Raw on July 18th to confront The Miz. While Paul wants to face The Miz one-on-one, WWE could also look to do a tag team match instead.