Logan Paul Details WWE Experience: “I’ve Never Felt More Accepted”

Logan Paul has had a couple of matches with WWE so far. The YouTube star seems to be enjoying his experience in the company both on and off screen.

The internet sensation recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. He talked about things such as his much-talked Frog Splash at SummerSlam and more.

Speaking about his WWE experience, Paul claimed that he has never felt more accepted as an employee. He called WWE a ‘well-oiled machine’:

“I’ve never felt more accepted as an employee, like I work for the WWE. They’re so good man. It is a well-organized machine, and I’m continually surprised by how much they can do. Effectively, too. Some of the sh-t they pull off is unreal.”

Logan Paul also revealed that Triple H has given him advice about moves and the audience. Other people who have helped him include Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Kevin Dunn.

Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and he is expected to return to the ring. Though latest report suggests that it won’t be happening anytime soon, and the 27-year-old will likely not be seen in WWE before December.

You can check out Logan Paul’s full interview below:

Quotes via WrestleZone