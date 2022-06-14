Matt Hardy Breaks Silence On Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

Jeff Hardy and those closest to him have been left reeling after the “Charismatic Enigma’s” latest arrest.

Last weekend, Hardy was pulled over and arrested in Volusia County, Florida, and faces three charges, including driving under the influence.

When a breath test was administered, Jeff blew an 0.294 on his first and 0.291 on his second, both well over the legal limit to drive a vehicle 0.08.

Jeff was said to be unsteady on his feet and at one point, officers had to pull their firearms on Hardy to get him to comply.

There’s been plenty of talk since Jeff’s most recent arrest, and now someone extremely close to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has weighed in.

Matt’s Statement

Taking to Twitter, Jeff’s older brother Matt said it was “disheartening” to hear about his brother’s most recent arrest.

Matt added that he will continue doing what he can to support Jeff and that being healthy and well is the most important thing for them and their families at this time.

It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2022

Jeff’s trouble with the Law

This situation is unfortunately not Jeff Hardy’s first run-in with the law.

In 2009, shortly after his departure from WWE, Hardy was arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled prescription pills and pled guilty the following year.

In September 2011, Hardy was sentenced to ten days in jail, 30 months of probation, and a fine of $100,000.

Years later, after returning to WWE, Hardy was arrested in July 2019 for public intoxication and arrested again three months later for driving under the influence.