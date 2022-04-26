Mick Foley Reveals Thoughts On Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Mick Foley loves the idea of honoring Owen Hart through the ongoing AEW tournament. The wrestling veteran feels that it’s long overdue.

The Hardcore Legend appeared on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha. He talked about things such as the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton‘s WWE debut and more.

He was also asked for his thoughts on AEW and the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Mick Foley first joked that they shouldn’t stop themselves from spreading any rumors about him making an appearance. So he can get a lucrative deal similar to Bret Hart.

He then said that the idea of honoring Owen Hart is beautiful:

“Look, I’ll be honest Renee, I don’t watch [AEW] as much as I used to. I catch it when I can. I turn it on. I like what AEW is doing. I love the idea of honoring Owen Hart.

It’s way overdue and I know that it means a lot to people, like those guys [FTR]. The Owen Hart tournament. It’s a beautiful thing.” said Mick Foley, “I think that they should do it every week. This whole forbidden door concept where partners get to wrestle partners. It’s pretty cool.”

The match Mick talked about will be taking place on Dynamite this Wednesday. It will see FTR’s Cash Wheeler going up against his partner Dax Harwood in a qualifying bout for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

