Ronda Rousey: ‘I Don’t Really Need To Know What People Think About My Work’

Ronda Rousey has expressed some controversial opinions about fans in the past. The hate she has received online has caused her to be resentful toward the audience. Though it appears that she has learned her lesson. Ronda now only cares about the reaction she receives from the live audience.

The former Raw women’s champion was a guest on Wives Of Wrestling podcast. She was asked how she goes about receiving feedback on her work. Replying to it, Ronda explained why she doesn’t really need to know what people think:

“I don’t really need to know what people think about my work. It’s kind of like if you go to an art gallery and there’s like the artists there like, ‘I threw this pain at this fucking thing.’ They don’t want to stand there and explain to them what their paint splat means.” said Ronda Rousey, “They don’t care what other people think of their paint splat.

They were feeling a thing and splatter their paint. It’s there for you to make of it what you will. I don’t think really how it’s perceived matters too much. I guess the feedback I get is like a live audience. There’s a lot of times when what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things.”

Ronda Rousey: ‘The Internet Is Not A Good Sample’

Ronda Rousey then gave the example of her Royal Rumble return earlier this year. She mentioned how the online reaction led her to believe that she would be booed upon her comeback. This made the former UFC star realize that the online world is not a good sample of what people think about her:

“Case in point Royal Rumble, I left as a heel, and was getting booed out of every stadium. I was like, ‘okay.’ That’s what I assumed everyone thought. I was still a heel and any interviews I gave in anytime I was talking shit of the fans being in character for in case I come back. That’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction. I was really, really surprised.

I was almost too guarded to let them make me happy in that moment. You know what I mean? But I don’t know if I would have thought otherwise by looking at comments or anything else. So whatever the live audience is leaving you with is what I’m assuming what people feel like in general because the internet is not a good sample.”

