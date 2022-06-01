Update on MJF’s AEW Salary

Some details on MJF‘s current pay in AEW have been reported.

MJF is no doubt AEW’s top heel but there has been some dissension as of late. Maxwell’s contract with AEW is set to expire in 2024.

He’s made it no secret that he plans on testing free agency when the time comes. He’s even referenced WWE numerous times on AEW TV.

Reports have surfaced claiming that MJF hasn’t been too happy with his pay as he feels he’s outperformed his current salary.

What Is MJF’s AEW Salary?

(Photo: AEW)

PWTorch reports that MJF signed a starter deal with AEW back in 2019. This ranges from $40,000 to $70,000 per year.

With that said, the report notes that Maxwell is now making “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” It still pales in comparison to the salaries of some big names AEW has hired.

The PWTorch report notes that the gap in pay is a big reason why MJF has been at odds with AEW President Tony Khan.

MJF took the wrestling world by storm during AEW Double or Nothing weekend. He no-showed a meet and greet and had everyone wondering whether or not he’d appear at the PPV.

Ultimately, MJF did show up to do the job for Wardlow and an angle was shot where he was stretchered out of the arena.