MJF Having Meetings About Pursuing a Career in Acting

AEW‘s MJF has taken more steps to distance himself from the promotion, by having meetings about a possible career in acting.

On last week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a scathing promo about AEW and Tony Khan, claiming that he is being underappreciated and undervalued by the company President.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that many are under the impression that the “Salt of the Earth” is actively pursuing a career outside the ring.

“MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities. According to his friends, as well as other consistent sources, MJF has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting. He’d mentioned this in an interview with Ariel Helwani, the same one that helped start the issues between him and AEW. He also claimed to have recorded a voiceover for an animated role that comes out next year. People within AEW have heard that MJF had meetings set up last week in LA later in the week to possibly explore that route. Many have heard this mentioned as far back as March.”

MJF no-showed a meet and greet with fans prior to AEW Double or Nothing and was destroyed by Wardlow at the Pay Per View.

While MJF was on last week’s Dynamite where he cut the now-infamous promo, there was no mention of him on last night’s episode.

MJF has also had his profile removed from the AEW roster and his merchandise pulled from AEWShop.com.

