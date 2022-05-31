MJF Missed AEW Meet & Greet As He Was “In No Place To Be In Public”

A recent AEW Meet & Greet had to go ahead without MJF as the “Salt of the Earth” was in “no place” to meet the fans.

MJF has been at odds with AEW President Tony Khan over his current contract, which MJF has made clear will expire in January 2024.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has also teased joining WWE though some have questioned if this is all part of his character.

During a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller detailed the issues between MJF and Khan and why the wrestler no-showed the recent Meet & Greet prior to Double or Nothing 2022.

“The way it was portrayed to us is MJF was in no place to be in public. He was in a bad place. And so it just seemed if not mutually agreed upon [it was] pretty obvious to everybody that it would be good for him to not make a public appearance.

“People in AEW were hoping that Tony and MJF could sit down and hash out their differences. There was just hope that cooler heads would prevail. Tony Khan on social media can come across sometimes as defensive.”

The issue between MJF and Khan is reportedly over money as the wrestler is earning substantially less than others in the promotion.

Keller explained that while MJF has received a raise, it is still less than several free agents signed to AEW contracts over the past year.

“MJF was given a raise once since he signed with AEW. So he’s making substantially more than the starter contract, like hundreds of thousands of dollars but it is modest compared to the contracts of more than a half a dozen free-agent signings AEW has made over the past year.”

Keller named Christian, Mark Henry, Malakai Black, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk as just some names signed to better deals than the “Salt of the Earth.”

He added that while MJF’s segments do better than most, his pay doesn’t reflect that performance.

MJF appeared at Double or Nothing 2022 where he lost to Wardlow, who earned a contract with AEW due to his win.

MJF was stretchered out of the arena after the match, indicating that he is being written off TV for the time being.

Thanks to Wrestling News for the transcription.